Legendary announcer Dave Brown to make AEW debut, Moxley dealing with health concern

Dave Brown, one half of the Legendary announce team for Memphis Wrestling, makes his return as a Guest Announcer when AEW debuts in Memphis! Saturday, Oct 21#AEWCollision @FedExForum

– Jon Moxley reveals that he is battling and diagnosed with potentially a “crippling health condition” which is a serious level of arthritis. Jon stated that he has struggled to even move, also added that if he had to wrestle in the morning, he would opt to retire. With that being said, Mox will continue be the true fighter that he is for kicking heads in the ring.