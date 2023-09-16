Jade Cargill suffers second and potential final loss in AEW

Jade Cargill’s quest to regain her TBS title came to a halt last night on Rampage after reigning champion Kris Statlander defeated Cargill clean to retain the title.

This was only Cargill’s second loss in AEW and many believe it’s her last one as her contract is up and she’s on the way to WWE.

Following the match, Cargill shook Statlander’s hand and the two hugged, with the show ending with Cargill exiting the ring and Statlander with her title standing solo.

While there’s still a chance Cargill sticks around and gets a new deal, industry insiders think that was it for Cargill in AEW and even those in WWE believe she’s coming over.

With the contract expiring, there would be no no-compete and she could theoretically start anytime after her deal ends.