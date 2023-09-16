Match announced for AEW Rampage Grand Slam

Sep 16, 2023 - by James Walsh

Darby Allin and Sting will be taking on Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus on next Friday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam.

The match was confirmed on this last night’s edition of Rampage from Cincinnati, but the feud has been ongoing for the last few weeks and took a turn on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nikita

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal