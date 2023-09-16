Dynamite: Grand Slam tickets pick up after BOGO offer and price adjustments

The Dynamite: Grand Slam tickets at Arthur Ashe Stadium picked up some pace over the past week after AEW decreased some of the prices for the show and added a buy one get one offer.

A BOGO offer in six sections of the 300 Level has a $20.95 price for two tickets if you use the code BTSNYC to unlock it on Ticketmaster.

According to @WrestleTix on X, AEW sold over 1,000 tickets during the week, sending the total to just over 7,000 now with the stadium set up for 11,600 seats. The home of the US Open holds over 20,000.

Last year’s event had 13,800 fans in attendance while the 2021 show had 20,177.

The show will be headlined by MJF vs Samoa Joe for the AEW World title.