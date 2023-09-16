AEW Collision Sept 17 Results

Date: 17/September 2023

Live From: Pittsburgh, PA

We see a video before we go live featuring Big Bill, Dark Order, AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR, Dr Britt Baker and Kris Statlander.

Bobby Cruise is your ring announcer.

Match 1: Tag Team Match: Big Bill and “Absolute” Ricky Starks Vs Blackpool Combat Club – Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castignoli

Bill and Danielson start, Daniel with chops, Bill throws Danielson into the corner, chops by Big Bill, Claudio tagged in and test of strength, punches exchanged, Bill crushes Claudio in the corner, Claudio gets Big Bill up but can’t execute, Danielson tagged in, Big Bill with a double clothesline to Danielson and Claudio, Ricky tagged in, punches to Danielson in the corner, Danielson with chops and kicks to Starks in the corner, Danielson with sleeper and then chops in the corner, Big Bill with a crush in the corner on Danielson.

Bill runs at Danielson in the corner, and then boot by Danielson and then Danielson sent to the outside and then Starks beatdown on the outside.

Back in the ring, Starks walks the top rope and nails a chop on Danielson, Claudio and Big Bill tagged in, Uppercuts to Big Bill, twenty uppercuts to Big Bill in the corner, Claudio picks up Big Bill, then Big Bill with a clothesline and a chokeslam for a two, Starks tagged in, Claudio with a swing to Starks, Scorpion Deathlock, Danielson dives through the rope onto Big Bill, Uppercut to Starks by Claudio, Bryan tagged in, Kicks to Starks, Labelle Lock blocked, spear to Danielson for a two broken up by Claudio. Bryan climbs to top and is hung by Big Bill, then Claudio sends Bill into barrier, then behind the referees back a low blow to Bryan Danielson and nails Rochambon for the win.

Winners via Pinfall Big Bill and “Absolute” Ricky Starks

Next week on Rampage Grand Slam – ROH 6 Man Tag Team Titles – Mogul Embassy defend against Hangman and Young Bucks.

Commercial break

Match 2: Tag Team Match for AEW World Tag Team Championship: Challengers: Iron Savages Vs Champions: FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

Before the bell, Savages run at FTR and dominate the start, Boulder goes for run but runs into ringpost, Harwood tagged in, Harwood with a dropkick to Boulder, Boulder with a scoop slam, Boulder misses a mid rope moonsault, Shatter Machine on Bronson, then suplex on Bronson by Harwood of the top rope and then a splash by Wheeler for the win and to retain.

Winners via Pinfall and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: FTR – Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

After the match the WorkHorseman come out and want to challenge FTR and we see Aussie Open watching backstage.

Backstage: Lexy Nair interviews Keith Lee about his future till Lee Moriaty appears.

Match 3: Singles Match: John Silver Vs Anthony Bowens

Before the match John Silver informs crowd that Max Castor and Daddy Ass are banned from ringside.

Match starts and Silver in control, Silver in control and sends Bowens to the outside, Silver sends Bowens back in the ring, Silver with chops and kicks to Bowens, Bowens regains control, Silver with a sleeper, right hands exchanged, kick to Silver by Bowens. Knee drop by Bowens to Silver, discus punch to Bowens, Suplex by Silver to Bowens for a two count. Shining Wizard knee to Silver, Discus clothesline then Silver goes back in and Evil Uno appears from under the ring and attacks Bowens and then sends him back in the ring and suplex to Anthony Bowens for the win.

Winner via Pinfall John Silver.

Backstage: We hear from Eddie Kingston about upcoming match on AEW Grand Slam against Claudio Castignoli.

Commercial break