Wheeler Yuta injured

Sep 15, 2023 - by Staff

Wheeler Yuta was scheduled to wrestle at Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations’ Steelstacks Smackdown event in Bethlehem, PA this weekend but the promoters announced today that Yuta is injured & unable to compete. Yuta was scheduled for a 10 man match but will still appear for a preshow meet & greet.

Yuta has not wrestled since AEW All Out on 9/3 where he & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata. There is no word on how long Yuta will be out of action or what kind of injury he’s dealing with.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Pieter

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal