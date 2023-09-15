Wheeler Yuta injured

Wheeler Yuta was scheduled to wrestle at Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations’ Steelstacks Smackdown event in Bethlehem, PA this weekend but the promoters announced today that Yuta is injured & unable to compete. Yuta was scheduled for a 10 man match but will still appear for a preshow meet & greet.

Yuta has not wrestled since AEW All Out on 9/3 where he & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata. There is no word on how long Yuta will be out of action or what kind of injury he’s dealing with.