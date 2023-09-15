Wheeler Yuta injured
Wheeler Yuta was scheduled to wrestle at Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations’ Steelstacks Smackdown event in Bethlehem, PA this weekend but the promoters announced today that Yuta is injured & unable to compete. Yuta was scheduled for a 10 man match but will still appear for a preshow meet & greet.
Yuta has not wrestled since AEW All Out on 9/3 where he & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata. There is no word on how long Yuta will be out of action or what kind of injury he’s dealing with.
The LVAC booking committee has been working tirelessly for find a replacement for the wildcard of the Blackpool Combat Club and we will keep you updated as plans come together! Meet & Greet starts at 6:30, first bell at 8:00! Tix @ https://t.co/Xmja8qk1zH pic.twitter.com/d78v0klwgl
— Lehigh Valley Apparel Creations (@the_LVAC) September 14, 2023