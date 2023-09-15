The Rock speculation for tonight’s Smackdown

The Denver Post fueled the rumor mill today by pointing out how The Rocky Mountain Showdown Colorado vs. Colorado State football game at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO is bringing many celebrities to the area this weekend. This is just 30 minutes from the Ball Arena in Denver, site of tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did a live interview with Pat McAfee today, from the field. McAfee will also co-host ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, while former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski will be a guest on FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff, also on Saturday at the same location.

Fightful reports that a cast member from McAfee’s show outright told them that The Rock and McAfee will both at least be at tonight’s Smackdown, but this has not been confirmed, and no TV appearance has been reported.