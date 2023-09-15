The Acclaimed AEW Trios title for sale…for $4,999!

AEW has put The Acclaimed Trios championship belts for sale for $4,999 per belt!

Made by Red Leather Belts, each belt is made-to-order and will be numbered, comes with a belt bag and with a certificate of authenticity signed by The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn as well as Ron Edwardsen of Red Leather Belts.

The price of five grand obviously came under fire from fans, some even wondering if AEW is trying to make up for ticket sales through these belts!

“For those wondering: These are not replicas. These are the SAME belts we wear,” Max Caster responded on X. “This was the fastest way to get some of these in the people’s hands.”

Caster added that replicas take over nine months to produce and toy belts are “hopefully next.”

His tag team partner Anthony Bowens said that if something happened to one of their belts, they would be replaced by one of these.

“Only 10 are available. So yes this a release for a hardcore collector. We are also working on trying to get toy versions of these as well. Trust me, if it were a commercial release it wouldn’t be 5k haha,” he wrote.

If you have $4,999 to spare, head over to ShopAEW.com to order this unique item!