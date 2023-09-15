Saraya rips on internet wrestling fans on Twitter

Saraya called a fan “hideous” and “ugly” for criticizing the women’s match from AEW Dynamite on this week.

Saraya seemingly addressed some of the negative feedback she received with the following post…

“People want you to be a heel until you are actually a heel then they’re like ‘no not like that you’re too mean’ wrestling twitter is so soft. It’s because it’s a bunch of misogynistic neck beards or stan accounts who can’t tell a wrist lock from a pad lock. But they follow everything I do. Watch my tweets. Check my likes. Search my name. Keep me trending. That’s showbiz baby!”