Roman Reigns has not wrestled since retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Jey Uso at SummerSlam on 8/5. The Wrestling Observer reports that the next scheduled match for Reigns will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on 11/4 in Saudi Arabia. There is no update on who the opponent might be.

Reigns is set to appear on SmackDown at least some to promote the Crown Jewel match but his TV return date is not known at this time.