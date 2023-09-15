Nick Khan comments on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation from WWE

While speaking to Bill Simmons, WWE President Nick Khan commented on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation from WWE…

“Yeah. She decided to step away. Initially, she was on a leave of absence. Some of the Vince stuff started to happen. He stepped out for a moment. She was asked by Vince, by myself, by the board to come back. She came back, and we were extremely gracious for her in doing so. And ultimately, when Vince came back, she decided that, hey, she was ready to go and step out. I respect the decision. I wish she hadn’t done that. And she knows that for me personally, she’s a terrific executive and a terrific person. That’s her decision. Her relationship with Vince is theirs. And once she made it, I have total respect for the decision.”

Khan also commented on her potentially returning…

“Well, I don’t know what the future holds, but with Vince as the chairman of the company, Paul, the head of creative. Me and the role that I’m in, you know, Stephanie wanted to do something with WWE. Of course, WWE would embrace that. The WWE Universe would embrace that. I think she’s enjoying some time off. And you know the drill. After grinding hard as you’ve grinded hard as she grinded hard to take a few months off, she still has school-age children; she and Paul do. I think she’s enjoying herself.”

