Masha Slamovich is highest ranked woman in PWI 500 history

The PWI 500 is now available, with Seth Rollins taking the top spot. However, another wrestler made history on the list as well. Masha Slamovich ranked at #15, making her the highest-ranked woman in the history of the chart. She was above names like Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, and Bobby Lashley.

Women began to be included on the PWI 500 in 2021, but only women who wrestle both men and women, or hold a championship previously held by men. Slamovich regularly wrestles men on the independent scene and is a former GCW World Champion.