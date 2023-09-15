Mandy Sacs launching OnlyFans page

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, now going by the name of Mandy Sacs, announced via a video on Instagram that she is joining OnlyFans.

Sacs was fired from WWE in December of last year after several risqué photos and videos were leaked from her subscription-based FanTime page. Following her firing, her revenue increased big time and became in a millionaire in a few weeks with new subscriptions.

“What’s up everyone? I have some exciting news, I will be joining OnlyFans, launching very soon,” Sacs said in a video posing in a bikini in front of a pool. “So stay tuned and let’s have some fun!”

Her OF account will be at https://onlyfans.com/mandysacs and there are already some posts from last month although it looks like that was a test run.

A one-month subscription is $9.99 while 3 months is $23.98 and 12 months is at $59.94.