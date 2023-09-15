Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Ball Arena

Denver, CO

by Wade Keller, Matt Boone

-Pat McAfee made his ring entrance. He talked about being in the Rockies to talk about a college football game. He said when he looked online, he saw Smackdown was nearby “in this gorgeous city” so there was “zero percent chance” he wasn’t going to pay a visit. He said it was his honor to say, “Welcome to Friday Night Smackdown!” Austin Theory’s music played and he came out onto the stage. Corey Graves noted Theory and McAfee were dressed alike in tank tops. Theory said, “Look what the cat dragged in.” He said he is 26 years old and he’s everywhere, whereas at age 26, McAfee was only on a mugshot. He told fans to shut their mouths, leading to more boos.

Theory said McAfee thinks he’s special because he has a private jet and a desk he sits behind talking football all day. He said he’s going to drop McAfee in a few minutes and send him back to his desk, unable to do anything, “just like Aaron Rogers.” McAfee said he’s not going to do anything to him, but he’s pumped that’s he trying to dress like him and be like him. Theory said he he wears a black tank top, he looks like a Greek god, whereas McAfee looks like he should be flipping burgers.

McAfee said he doesn’t want to fight him. He said he is “currently enjoying the hell out of the local laws here.” McAfee said the biggest problem with Theory is he’s so disrespectful to the business and all the fans. Theory said he doesn’t care about them. McAfee said it’s the People’s Show, not Theory’s Show. McAfee asked if he knows what that means. Rock’s music kicked in and out came The Rock.

Rock entered the ring to a loud “Rocky!” chant. He hugged McAfee and then circled Theory. A “Holy sh-t!” chant then broke out, which Fox muted. They waited it out. Theory then said, “Do you know who’s ring you’re in?” Rock interrupted him and said, “Shut your bitch ass up! You clearly don’t know how all this works.” He took off his jacket and threw it into the front row. He, too, was wearing a tank top. “Finally, The Rock has come back to Denver!” he said. Another loud “Rocky!” chant broke out.

Theory said, “Maybe I should try.” He said finally the people get to see Rock and Austin in the ring again one last time, “only this time, it’s not boring old ‘Stone Cold,’ but it’s a real Austin, a real ass kicker.” He said he’s going have a career so great, he’ll be the entire of Mt. Rushmore. Rock began to respond, but Theory cut him off and yelled, “It doesn’t matter what The Rock says!”

Rock says it actually does matter. He said more importantly, it matters what the people say. He said Steve Austin is his boy, and if he was there, he’d ask for a “Hell yeah!” if he wants to see him kick Theory’s ass. Rock asked if he’s from A-Town. Theory said, “Damn right.” Rock said he’s clearly an A-hole. He said he’ll show him because they are live. He said in three seconds, one half of the arena is going to chant “You are,” and the other said “an asshole.” The crowd did it, but was bleeped.

Rock complimented the fans. He said the sides of the arena would switch roles now. They muted the crowd again. (Awkwardly, they only showed the side opposite of the hard cam and it was pretty obvious they were avoiding showing the hard cam side.) Theory yelled that he is not an asshole. They ended up muting McAfee and Rock responding as the chant continued. Rock said the fans clearly know who Theory is. He said he has a Theory of his own. Rock said in three seconds, he was going to whip his ass all over Denver. Theory punched him. Rock gave him a spinebuster in response, and then milked the moment and delivered a People’s Elbow. Cole yelled, “Are you ready? It’s been a long time!”

Rock encouraged McAfee to take his best shot at Theory. McAfee did his version of The People’s Elbow. It seemed to land a little more solid than Rock’s, but it wasn’t as pretty. McAfee and Rock hugged. Cole touted what a star-studded night it’s already been.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Kevin Patrick and Michael Cole run down the lineup for tonight’s show and then we return into the arena where The Judgment Day theme hits. As it does, we see Finn Balor emerge. He heads down to the ring accompanied by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

As they head to the ring, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, the theme for A.J. Styles hits and out comes “The Phenomenal One” for our opening contest. The fans in Denver give him a nice pop coming out.

He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Styles start off fast, but Balor takes over after a nice basement drop kick. He slaps a rear chin lock on Styles and brings him to the mat to slow him down.

Styles escapes the hold and starts to fight back. He fires up the crowd as he takes it to Balor, knocking him out of the ring near his fellow Judgment Day members. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Balor take over but then both guys collide into each other at the same time. When they get back up, Styles catches his second wind and starts to take it to The Judgment Day member. He splashes him in the corner and then hoists him up for a move but Balor rakes his eyes.

AJ goes for a hurricanrana off the top-rope but Balor knocks him off. He looks for a Coup de Grace, but Styles pops up and crotches him on the ropes. He drags him off in position for the Styles Clash but instead hits a back-breaker. Balor rolls out to the floor. Styles springboards onto him with a splash.

Styles hits Dominik Mysterio for getting in his way. He goes to springboard back into the ring on Balor but Damian Priest grabs his leg. The referee catches that one and ejects both Judgment Day members from ringside. Styles goes for a Phenomenal Forearm but Balor avoids it. Jimmy Uso jumps in out of nowhere and blasts Styles, leading to Balor scoring the pin. Jimmy is shown smiling and laughing at ringside.

The Rock, Pat McAfee & John Cena Backstage

We return from the break and we see The Rock and Pat McAfee laughing and again repeating the “you are” “an assh*le” chant from the crowd, which yes, is again censored off the program.

As McAfee walks off, we see John Cena approach The Rock. They give each other a look and then Cena starts to smirk. Rock says he sees Cena starting to smile. Cena tells him welcome home. Rock says it’s good to be here.



Finn Balor Tries Recruiting Jimmy Uso For The Judgment Day

Now we see Jimmy Uso backstage. Finn Balor walks up and thanks him for the assist. Uso says it was payback for last week and now they’re even. Balor says that’s cool. He says he saw his brother Jey Uso on Monday. He says he knows he probably misses him.

He tries to relate to him about it and then mentions how Jey was invited to join The Judgment Day and didn’t say no. He says it got him thinking that they could both join. Jimmy says he appreciates it but he’s good.

Balor tells him the good thing about The Judgment Day is there is no leaders. That means there’s no Roman Reigns. Jimmy seems to be thinking about it. Paul Heyman walks up and points at Balor as he walks off.

Santos Escobar Challenges Rey Mysterio

We shoot back inside the ring and we see the entire LWO group standing together. Rey Mysterio talks about how he went through a rough time last year, but befriended the LWO and they reminded him what true family is all about and now he is the WWE United States Champion.

Santos Escobar then speaks and says it’s always been his dream to face Rey Mysterio in the ring with a title on the line. He asks if Rey will give him a shot at the U.S title. Rey asks if he’s serious. Santos says he is, but with all respect. Rey says of course and reveals he was joking and respectfully accepts.

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits Confront LWO

As they hug it out, the theme for Bobby Lashley plays and out comes “The All Mighty” with The Street Profits, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. They head to the ring and talk about teams falling apart and others having awkward love fests in the ring like the LWO.

Lashley says he told them they’d be taking over, and it looks like it’s gonna be easier than he thought. The other LWO members respond to Lashley and the Profits and tell them that they are always ready for a fight. A referee runs down and we head to a commercial break.



LWO vs. The Street Profits

When we return from the break, we see Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of the LWO in the middle of their match against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits.

We see Wilde and Dawkins in the ring duking it out. Ford and Del Toro enter the mix and bodies start flying everywhere. Wilde goes to the top but Ford moves and then tags Dawkins back in. The two hit a big double team move and get the three count in a match that lasted all of 90 seconds at best.

After the match, we see the fight continue as The Street Profits beat down the LWO guys. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio hit the ring but so does Lashley. Lashley and the Profits leave all the LWO guys laying and head to the back. We head to another commercial.

Winners: The Street Profits

LA Knight vs. The Miz

A very in-depth, pay-per-view style pre-match video package airs to get us ready for The Miz vs. LA Knight II. When it finally wraps up, The Miz’s theme music hits and out comes “The A-Lister” to the ring for our next match of the evening.

The radio screech hits and then the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s theme plays and the crowd in Denver goes bonkers as “The Mega Star” makes his way down to the squared circle talking trash in a vest like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He settles in the ring and the “LA Knight!” chants hit and the wide-eyed pan of the crowd.

Miz and Knight lock up and Knight shoves Miz down to the mat. Knight continues to go to work on Miz and the fans get on Miz’s case with “Tiny balls!” chants. Miz lures the ref in and cheap shots LA to take over. The fans get on his case again with “Tiny balls!” chants.

Knight hits a big neck-breaker and a bulldog off the middle rope. He goes for the cover but The Miz kicks out after the count of two. Miz takes back over as we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see the match still in progress with The Miz in the offensive driver’s seat. Knight hits a side-Russian leg sweep and a DDT and then puts the boots to Miz in the corner like “Stone Cold” stomping a mudhole in someone’s ass and walking it dry.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Knight hit “Stone Cold’s” old Stun-Gun finisher from his “Stunning” Steve days and then follows up with Blunt Force Trauma for the win.



Winner: LA Knight

Paul Heyman Talks To Solo Sikoa About The Bloodline

LA Knight says he saw the top of the mountain when he arrived on SmackDown and it doesn’t matter who he has to go through, whether it be Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Seth Rollins or even Roman Reigns. Most of those aren’t even SmackDown guys, no? He finishes with his catchphrase and then we see The Bloodline locker room.

Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa are shown watching on a monitor. Solo wants to kick Knight’s ass. Heyman tells him they need to focus on Jimmy Uso. He mentions how Uso is picking fights with everyone that Solo is gonna have to fight the battles for.

Heyman tells Solo they can only make moves when “The Tribal Chief” calls and gives the orders. Solo tells Heyman he’s gonna finish things tonight. Heyman looks nervous as Solo walks off. “But who gave that order?!” he questions to himself before calling Roman Reigns.

Adam Pearce Talks To Pretty Deadly

When we return from the break, we see Adam Pearce approaching Pretty Deadly. He tells them he’s happy to hear about them healing up from their injuries. He mentions that it was a shoulder injury and asks why he’s in a wheel chair. They pretend not to be physically ready but Pearce brushes that off.



Asuka vs. Bayley

We see a quick backstage segment with Bayley where it looks like there’s trouble in paradise within Damage CTRL and then we return inside the arena where Asuka’s theme hits. “The Empress of Tomorrow” makes her way out and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening.

When we return from the break, IYO SKY vs. Asuka for the WWE Women’s Championship is announced for next week’s show. We then see Bayley make her way down to the ring accompanied by Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL for our final match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Asuka start off well, however Bayley ends up taking over. She lays her out on the floor at ringside as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back from the break, we see Bayley working over Asuka inside the ring. The commentators remind us of next week’s IYO SKY vs. Asuka showdown for the title as “The Empress of Tomorrow” starts to show signs of life and begins fighting back into competitive form.

We see Asuka take over and get a huge Codebreaker of the top-rope. She transitions into her trademark armbar but Bayley rolls to the ropes and then the floor to escape. Bayley clears off the commentary table and picks up Asuka, but then Shotzi pops up from the crowd with a psycho smile on her face.

Bayley looks like she’s seen a ghost as she rolls back into the ring. Asuka rolls her up and gets the pin fall victory. After the bout, Shotzi scares Bayley off to the back and then we head to another commercial break.

Winner: Asuka

“The Grayson Waller Effect” Featuring John Cena

When we return from the break, the theme for Grayson Waller plays and then we shoot into the ring where we see the WWE Superstar. He mentions how he has had some big guests on “The Grayson Waller Effect” before but none bigger than tonight.

He talks about everyone wanting to be the GOAT. He says his next guest’s career was fading quicker than his hair line. He then introduces John Cena. Cena comes out to a big pop. Grayson says his parents always told him to take his hat off for an elder. Cena smiles.

Waller says he watched Cena at WWE Payback and says he needs help learning how to be a host. Help from someone like Grayson Waller. Waller says he can tell after seeing Cena return as a special guest referee that he doesn’t want to be a competitor anymore.

Cena finally loses his cool and stands up and takes his hat and shirt off. Boy is he balding. Before Cena can say anything, the theme for Jimmy Uso hits and out he comes. Uso yanks Cena’s mic out of his hand and echos Waller’s sentiments. He says no one wants Cena here.

Solo’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Paul Heyman, who keeps looking at him confused at what he’s gonna do. Solo gets in the ring and gets right in Cena’s face. He then turns and grabs Jimmy like he’s gonna hit him with a Samoan spike. He instead turns and super kicks Cena.

Uso joins Solo in beating down Cena while Waller watches. AJ Styles’ theme hits and out he comes to help Cena. Cena fights back and Super Cena starts hitting his five moves of doom. He hits the Five Knuckle Shuffle. He goes to hit Jimmy with an Attitude Adjustment but Solo saves him per Heyman’s orders. Cena’s theme hits and that’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!