Insider says AEW is heading to Max for pay-per-views in 2024

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast is reporting that AEW will be heading to Max next year when it comes to pay-per-views and off Bleacher Report.

There were rumors that All In was expected to air on Max but the streaming service did not have the capabilities of live broadcasts at the time, although that bump has now been resolved.

Zarian, who is one of the most trusted insiders when it comes to behind-the-scenes news, also added that he feels confident to say that AEW will expand their pay-per-view offering to 12 a year, matching what WWE currently has on Peacock.

AEW has seven major pay-per-views this year with Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All In, All Out, WrestleDream, and Full Gear.

It’s unclear if the move to Max means that anyone with a subscription to the service will be able to get the pay-per-views as part of their deal or if they have to pay extra on top with the Max subscription.

WWE premium live events air as part of the Peacock subscription but UFC pay-per-views require a full fee on top of the ESPN+ subscription.