Bully Ray: “Tiffany Stratton is a star”

During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on Tiffany Stratton losing the WWE NXT women’s title to Becky Lynch…

“Tiffany Stratton is a star. I heard a lot of chatter on social media about how Tiffany Stratton got buried with her loss to Becky Lynch. I’m calling massive bullsh*t on that. Tiffany Stratton is more over today in her loss to Becky Lynch than she was going in to NXT as your WWE NXT Women’s Champion. She was still trending I think this morning and into the early afternoon. She has it all, and as long as she can keep her head on straight, she’s going to be a major player and a big star for the WWE. Might I say, and I’m going out on a limb here, and I hope it’s a strong limb, but I think Tiffany Stratton has the potential to be the next Trish Stratus for the WWE. I can tell you personally by being in the ring with Trish and working with Trish and seeing Trish from day one, how much she improved every single week and became one of the biggest names in all of women’s wrestling for the WWE, if not all of women’s women’s wrestling, period.”

(quote source: WrestlingNews.co)