9/15/23 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Cincinnati, Ohio.

—

Match #1 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The Hardys (Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy) and The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes and Isiah Kassidy) vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Karen Jarrett, Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and The Bunny)

Penta and Jarrett start the match, and Jarrett kicks Penta in the midsection and guillotines him over the middle rope. Penta comes back with a quick shot, but Lethal tags in and takes Penta down. Lethal stomps on Penta, but Fenix makes a blind tag and drops Lethal with a missile dropkick. Butcher tags in, but The Lucha Bros double-team him with superkicks. Fenix goes for the cover, but Butcher kicks out. Jeff tags in and delivers a few shots to Butcher before Matt tags in. The Hardys double-team Butcher, and then Matt works over his arm. Jeff tags back in and drops an elbow on Butcher’s arm. Jeff continues to work over Butchers arm as Matt tags back in. The Hardys double-suplex Butcher, and then do the same to Blade. Matt delivers shots to Lethal, and then Jeff connects with a splash in the corner. Blade and Dutt grab Matt’s ankle and Jarrett delivers a cheap shot.

Butcher takes Matt down and stomps on him. Butcher delivers a suplex and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Lethal tags in and kicks Matt in the midsection, and then slams him into the corner. Lethal drives Matt into the corner a few more times and then mocks all of Matt’s partners. Lethal chokes Matt over the middle rope, and then Dutt does the same behind the referee’s back. Jarrett tags in and drops Matt with a side-Russian leg-sweep. Jarrett stomps on Matt as Blade tags in. Blade takes Matt to the corner and delivers a few shots as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Matt comes back and takes Blade down. Blade drags Matt away from the corner as his partners knock Matt’s to the floor. Fenix comes right back and makes the tag, and then drives his knee into Blade’s head. Fenix delivers a kick to the head and drops Blade with a cutter. Fenix kicks Lethal in the head, and then Penta delivers a superkick to Jarrett. Penta superkicks Blade, and then Fenix sends Butcher to the outside. Penta takes Butcher, Lethal, and Jarrett out with a dive, and then Fenix runs the ropes but is tripped up by Blade. Blade slams Fenix into the barricade, but Fenix turns it around with body shots. Abrahantes knocks Dutt off the apron, and then delivers a shot to Sabian and pokes him in the eyes. Abrahantes dives off the top, but Singh catches him and throws him down. Fenix dives onto Lethal’s entire team with a corkscrew plancha.

Fenix and Blade get back into the ring, and then Fenix delivers a roundhouse kick as The Hardys fight Lethal and Jarrett up the ramp. Fenix slams Blade to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Hardys and The Lucha Brothers

-After the match, Singh lays out The Hardys on the ramp, and then The Righteous come to the stage and stand over The Hardys.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Baker says things have not gone as planned lately, because she should be the AEW Women’s World Champion for the second time by now. Baker says she is going to change her focus, and she will become the first woman to hold both the World Championship and the AEW TBS Championship. She challenges the winner of tonight’s main event between Kris Statlander and Jade Cargill to a title match on tomorrow night’s Collision.

—

A new edition of QTV airs. Johnny TV talks for a bit, but Aaron Solo interrupts and asks if QT Marshall is coming back. Johnny looks at him and then says he is. Johnny has a guest luchador on set and delivers a shot to him. Harley Cameron tries to stab the luchador with scissors, but Solo and Johnny stop her.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

Daniels and Bennett start the match. Daniels applies a side-headlock and then wrenches Bennett’s arm. Bennett comes back and delivers a few shots, but Daniels drops him with a few hip tosses. Daniels trips Bennett up and tags in Sydal. Daniels and Sydal double-team Bennett for a bit, but Taven tags in. Sydal delivers a shot to Taven and drops him with a hurricanrana. Daniels tags back in and double-teams Taven with Sydal. Sydal splashes onto Taven, and then Bennett gets sent to the outside. Daniels delivers an elbow shot to Taven’s head, but Taven sends him to the apron. Bennett pulls Daniels’ ankle and Taven sends him to the floor. Bennett drops Daniels with an elbow strike and rolls him back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Daniels and Taven are legal. Daniels dodges a springboard and double-teams Taven with Sydal. Daniels goes for the cover, but Bennett breaks it up. Bennett drops Sydal with a Death Valley Driver, and then exchanges shots with Daniels. Taven splashes Daniels in the corner, and then The Kingdom double-team Daniels with the Proton Pack and Taven gets the pin fall.

Winners: The Kingdom

-After the match, Taven says they are in a hurry and need to get back to Roderick Strong’s side. Taven says they still blade Adam Cole and are going after the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Bennett brings up Neck Health Awareness Month and the tells Strong that they are coming home.

—

Renee Paquette interviews The Mogul Embassy. Prince Nana, Brian Cage, and Swerve Strickland talk about Adam Page and The Young Bucks. Strickland says The Bucks have a whole new energy now and they have picked favorites since they put their EVP caps back on. Strickland says Page ran back to The Bucks, and challenges them to a Trios Tag Team Match. He says it will be Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony vs. The Hung Bucks at Grand Slam.

—

Match #3 – Trios Tag Team Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. Peter Avalon and The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)

Gunn and Floyd start the match. Gunn applies a wrist-lock, but Floyd delivers a back elbow. Floyd drops Gunn with a few shots to Gunn’s leg, and then tags in Avalon. Avalon drops Gunn with a chop block, but Gunn comes right back with a back uppercut. Bowens tags in and drops Avalon with a clothesline. Bowens delivers a few right hands, but Avalon comes back with a dropkick. Bowens delivers more right hands and a spin kick. Bowens kicks Avalon in the midsection and drops him with a leaping Famouser. Gunn tags in and drops Magnum with a right hand and sends him to the floor. Gunn slams Avalon as Caster tags in. Bowens delivers Scissor Me Timbers, Gunn delivers the Famouser, and then Caster delivers the Mic Drop for the pin fall.

Winners: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

-After the match, Dark Order interrupt the celebration and say they want the AEW World Trios Championship. Bowens asks them why they deserve a shot, and then Evil Uno says they have climbed from the bottom to where they are today. Evil says they are tired of good things happening to bad people, and The Acclaimed are bad people. Uno says they do the same thing every week and then says one of them can face one of the Acclaimed on Collision to prove that they are worth the time. The Acclaimed play Rock-Paper-Scissors to see who will wrestle, and they all pick scissors a few times before Alex Reynolds interrupts. Bowens volunteers and says he will spank whoever’s ass purple because everybody loves the Acclaimed.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) vs. Damian Chambers and Lord Crewe

Davis and Fletcher beat down Chamber and Crewe as soon as the bell rings. They slam them back-first into each other, and then deliver clotheslines. They slam Chambers with the Coriolis, and then do the same to Crewe as Fletcher gets in the pin fall.

Winners: Aussie Open

—

Match #5 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jade Cargill (w/Smart Mark Sterling)

Cargill backs Statlander into the ropes, but they stay locked up into the corner. They go to the middle of the ring and stand at a stalemate. They lock up again and go into the ropes. Cargill delivers a knee to the midsection as Baker is shown watching the match backstage. Statlander and Cargill exchange shoulder tackles and lariats. Cargill delivers a knee to the midsection, but Statlander kicks her in the face. They exchange catches, and then Statlander slams Cargill down. Statlander kicks Cargill in the midsection, but Sterling distracts her. Statlander dodges Cargill and sends her to the floor. Statlander goes for a cross-body from the apron, but Cargill catches her and slams her onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.