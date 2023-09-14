Wembley had just over 72,000 fans for All In

A Freedom of Information request sent to the Brent Borough Council on August 31 asking for the official attendance of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium was answered yesterday. The FOI department wrote that the actual number of people who entered Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27 for All In was 72,265. AEW announced that the number of 81,035 at All In as paid attendance but somewhere along the way, nearly 9,000 ticketed fans did not show up for the event.

The 72,265 number did not differentiate between paid and comped tickets, but it was anyone with a valid ticket who got scanned. AEW President Tony Khan said that by his estimates there were over 90,000 people inside Wembley Stadium including everyone. The 72,265 number is less than the 80,709 fans that went through turnstiles at WrestleMania 32 in Arlington, Texas, although the paid attendance for that show was never really revealed. The Arlington Police Department were the ones who published that number for WrestleMania. WWE announced over 101,000 people for that particular show.