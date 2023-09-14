Updates on Rhino, The Grizzled Young Vets, and Elias

Sep 14, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Rhino revealed while appearing on The Kurt Angle Show, that he’s now producing for Impact wrestling. He said it’s more of a workload with the same pay.

– According to various reports, Elias is a free agent as WWE has not renewed his contract.

The Wrestling Observer reports Grizzled Young Vets/The Dyad have allegedly finished up with WWE as their contracts with the company have expired. The team had already let it be known on Twitter that their contracts ended around this time and that they would not be re-signing.

