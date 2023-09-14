Update on Hacksaw Jim Duggan, JR comments on CM Punk’s future

– Jim Duggan took to Twitter and explained why he had to go to the hospital, revealing that he was diagnosed with perirectal abscess. On Friday, September 8th, at an autograph session at the GFFD, I had a high temperature and was in severe pain. Cutting the session a little short, I followed Debra’s and the acting fire chief’s advice. We followed the fire engine to the hospital and I was diagnosed, again, with perirectal abscess. I had a high white blood count which was heading towards being sepsis. I had to have emergency surgery on Saturday morning to drain the abscess. I want to thank the surgeon, his team, nurses, CNA’s, and the staff at the Glens Falls Hospital for taking wonderful care of me. I am feeling better every day. I got permission from my doctors to fly, so Debra and I will be flying home later today. Thank you for all of your good wishes, prayers, love, and support.

– During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on the future of CM Punk in wrestling after being fired from AEW…

“He’s still young enough and hungry enough, I think, to go out and grab those big paydays. I just don’t know where or when. So, you know, I mean, obviously, one would assume, and that’s all I’m doing, you would assume that CM Punk’s next destination could be WWE but there’s no guarantee of that either. I don’t know how they left it, and then when you go through a big turnover like WWE did this week with the Endeavor thing being finalized, you never know. I’m gonna miss him because I enjoyed being around him and we have such a small crew that comes on Saturday night. It’s a pretty neat environment to be honest with you on Collision nights. A whole lot less people are there. He’s too good not to use his skills, but I don’t know. He’s a different cat as everybody knows. That’s not a revelation either.”

