Spoilers: AEW Rampage tapings for this week

The 9/15 AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cincinnati. Here are spoilers-

-The Lucha Bros & The Hardys defeated Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade

-The Kingdom defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

-AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn defeated Peter Avalon & The Outrunners. After the match, The Dark Order came out and challenged the champions to a future title match

-Aussie Open defeated two local wrestlers

-Kris Statlander retained the AEW TBS Championship over Jade Cargill. There was a show of respect post-match