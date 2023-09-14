Seth Rollins ranks #1 on PWI 500 for this year

Sep 14, 2023 - by Staff

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has topped the 33rd annual list of the top 500 wrestlers from Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Rollins previously ranked #1 in 2015 and 2019. As seen below, Rollins is featured on the PWI 500 magazine cover with his former brothers in The Shield – the #2 Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & the #3 AEW International Champion Jon Moxley.

Below is the top 10-

10. Cody Rhodes
9. Josh Alexander
8. Orange Cassidy
7. Kazuchika Okada
6. MJF
5. El Hijo del Vikingo
4. GUNTHER
3. Jon Moxley
2. Roman Reigns
1. Seth Rollins

