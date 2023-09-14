Seth Rollins ranks #1 on PWI 500 for this year

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has topped the 33rd annual list of the top 500 wrestlers from Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

Rollins previously ranked #1 in 2015 and 2019. As seen below, Rollins is featured on the PWI 500 magazine cover with his former brothers in The Shield – the #2 Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & the #3 AEW International Champion Jon Moxley.

Below is the top 10-

10. Cody Rhodes

9. Josh Alexander

8. Orange Cassidy

7. Kazuchika Okada

6. MJF

5. El Hijo del Vikingo

4. GUNTHER

3. Jon Moxley

2. Roman Reigns

1. Seth Rollins