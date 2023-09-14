Seth Rollins ranks #1 on PWI 500 for this year
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has topped the 33rd annual list of the top 500 wrestlers from Pro Wrestling Illustrated.
Rollins previously ranked #1 in 2015 and 2019. As seen below, Rollins is featured on the PWI 500 magazine cover with his former brothers in The Shield – the #2 Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & the #3 AEW International Champion Jon Moxley.
Below is the top 10-
10. Cody Rhodes
9. Josh Alexander
8. Orange Cassidy
7. Kazuchika Okada
6. MJF
5. El Hijo del Vikingo
4. GUNTHER
3. Jon Moxley
2. Roman Reigns
1. Seth Rollins
As revealed on @BustedOpenRadio: @WWERollins tops the #PWI500 for a record-tying third time. He's followed by his Shield brothers @WWERomanReigns and @JonMoxley at #2 and #3, respectively.
BUY DIGITAL EDITION: https://t.co/DAJXJPwm2I
PREORDER PRINT: https://t.co/0hYJwzuVhd pic.twitter.com/xG0zR7aEgA
— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 14, 2023