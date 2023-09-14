Samoa Joe and Toni Storm get AEW title shots next week
Samoa Joe earned an AEW World title shot for next week after he defeated Roderick Strong in the AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator tournament last night on Dynamite.
Joe will now face MJF in the main event of Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 20 live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.
Meanwhile, Toni Storm also won a four-way match to earn herself an AEW Women’s title shot against Saraya. This match will also take place on Dynamite: Grand Slam.
It’s official!#AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya will face Toni Storm NEXT WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam In NYC!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Saraya | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/MSj3eZz4GO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023