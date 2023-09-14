Samoa Joe and Toni Storm get AEW title shots next week

Samoa Joe earned an AEW World title shot for next week after he defeated Roderick Strong in the AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator tournament last night on Dynamite.

Joe will now face MJF in the main event of Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 20 live from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Meanwhile, Toni Storm also won a four-way match to earn herself an AEW Women’s title shot against Saraya. This match will also take place on Dynamite: Grand Slam.