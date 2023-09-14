Report: Jade Cargill heading to WWE
Fightful reports Jade Cargill is believed to be finishing up with AEW. Sources within AEW and WWE both believe she’s headed to WWE.
Cargill lost to Kris Statlander on the Rampage taping and they showed respect to each other after the match.
THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, it's the rematch for the TBS Championship, as the returning former champion Jade Cargill takes on the current champion Kris Statlander.
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@callmekrisstat | @Jade_Cargill pic.twitter.com/Sbhkr4LfX9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 14, 2023
While I am a huge AEW fan, I am looking forward to seeing her in WWE and the matchups they can have with her. The only problem I see is if (let me repeat, IF) she goes in with an attitude after being booked as almost unbeatable.
Getting some additional training from the NXT trainers and working with the veterans will only make her better – and I believe she did get better during her AEW run (I believe she was training with Danielson).