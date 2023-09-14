Rating/viewership for this week’s AEW Dynamite

Wednesday’s live Grand Slam go-home edition of AEW Dynamite drew 888,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 0.11% from last week’s show, which drew 887,000 viewers for the post-All Out show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.31 rating. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 402,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 1.71% from last week’s 409,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.31 key demo rating represented.

Dynamite ranked #1 for the night on cable this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking on cable with the 0.31 key demo rating.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience since the Dynamite 200 episode on August 2 by a slight margin. This was the thirteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-highest key demo rating, tied with four other episodes. This week’s viewership and key demo rating are both below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 0.11% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 24.42% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 20.51% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was also the Grand Slam go-home show.

Wednesday’s Grand Slam go-home edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH, and featured the following card advertised ahead of time – the final build for next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite, promos from Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, Don Callis unveiling his next masterpiece, Adam Page vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose in a #1 contenders match, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defending against Big Bill, plus Roderick Strong vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the non-title finals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator, which was the main event.