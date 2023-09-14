Impact Report, 9/14/23

Join us tonight for the 1000th episode from Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 830pm. Mathew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan are once again on the call.

Team 3 D will be in action.

Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks VS Eddie and Alisha Edwards

X Division Champion, Lio Rush VS Chris Sabin

Jody Threat VS KiLynn King

Feast or Fired Returns

Legends Return and we will hear from Josh Alexander

TNA is the story tonight. We start with a highlight package with loads of past stars featured. TNA/Impact has had amazing talent over the years. A new intro song and clip is aired.

Scott D’Amore welcomes the crowd. He is remembers starting episode 1 with his Team Canada. He touches on the Knockouts, especially Gail Kim. He introduces her. She talks about the pioneers of the Women’s Division. Another video package airs. They are showing about every female I can remember competing on these packages. Just then Angelina Love and Velvet Sky enter, The Beautiful People. Angelina questions the video package, she says besides her and Velvet, everyone else was ugly. Gail calls the pair rude and obnoxious. They start arguing, and Gail says we can do more than talk. Giselle Shaw and her entourage enter. Shaw apologizes to the Beautiful People for Gail’s comments. Shaw says she is honored to have taken their spot and improved on it. The Beautiful People don’t like that comment. Jordynne Grace enters next. She pays a tribute to ODB, Tara Brooks and Gail Kim. She says the other constant is the bitches. Deonna Purrazzo heads out after that comment. She says she is the face of the generation. Trinity, the current champion enters. Trinity claims her thrown. Gail and Deonna bring up their multiple reigns. Then Awesome Kong enters. Her mere presence shakes the arena. Tasha Steelz makes her return next. She says the party can’t happen without her. She challenges Awesome Kong for a match next week. Then the roof blows for Mickie James. She says is greatest of all time. She makes a match pitting Kim, Trinity, Kong, Grace and Mickie VS Purrazzo, The Beautiful People, Shaw and Steelz.

Santino Marella, Shark Boy, Chris Harris, EY and James Storm have a comedy segment backstage.

Match 1. Feast or Fire Match

There are so many people to mention in this match. Chris Bey is the first to grab a briefcase and reach the floor. He has number 3 of the 4. We get a massive Tree of Woe spot. That was paying respect to the TNA days. Krazzy Steve grabs briefcase #1. He stabs Brian Myers with a fork on his way out of the ring. Moose steps out of Steve’s way after that incident. Yuya Uemura grabs a briefcase. He successfully gets to the floor with help from Joe Hendry. Jai Vidal flirts with PCO. That didn’t go over well with PCO. Steve Maclin gets the last briefcase down, Rhino enters and gore’s the briefcase out of his hands. Moose catches it and claims ownership of the last briefcase since he caught it on the floor.

Chris Sabin cuts a promo about X Division, Lio Rush. He doesn’t respect him for being an overall bad guy. He says he will become a 10 time champion.

Match 2. The Desi Hit Squad (Raj Singh and Rohit Raju) VS Team 3-D (Brother Ray and Brother Devon)

A we want tables chant bellows loudly. Bully tags in Devon. He comes off the top rope. Devon double clotheslines the Desi Hit Squad. Bully actually is getting cheered as he tags in. Singh slams Bully. Rohit tags in and mocks Bully. Bully spears him. Devon tags in and punches Singh and delivers a neckbreaker. After a spinebuster, Singh kicks out at two. Bully sets up the What’s Up. Devon delivers. Bully calls for the tables. An ECW chant breaks out. We get a 3D and we get a pin.

Winners, Team 3D

Rohit is pulled over to Bully on the ropes. He powerbombs Rohit threw the table. They celebrate.

The Rascalz are shown eating pizza, sitting on the floor. Josh Alexander takes exception to a few of their comments. This is setting up something.

After a break, Josh Alexander is in street clothes in the ring. He talks about being the best in Impact. He had the longest run as a champion, but he says he was an Impact fan before that since he was 15. He says he never lost his championship. He wants to make that right. Alex Shelley, the current World Champion heads out. Shelley says he is the face of the company and he is going to represent the company. He says you can thank him for holding down the fort while he was gone. Josh says nobody was happier for Alex than him. He says he revolutionized the business. Shelley calls him for being a mark for him. They argue back and forth. Josh says the only time they wrestled one on one and he won. Alex says you are a side quest, but he is the main character. Shelley challenges Josh right there. Out of nowhere, The Rascalz attack them both in the ring. Shelley gets away, but watches The Rascalz continue the beatdown on Alexander.

Shark Boy greets the Rascalz backstage. He is acting as a authority figure on behalf of Santino Marella. Josh Alexander will face Trey Miguel next week now. Kenny King walks in with Sheldon Jean. Santino is now present as well. King wants a rematch with Tommy Dreamer. Santino says no way, but he will face Eric Young next week.

Match 3. Eddie and Alisha Edwards VS Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks