Impact celebrates 1000 episodes tonight on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will celebrate 1000 episodes of their flagship show tonight. The celebration has been stretched to a two-night event with part two airing next Thursday on AXS TV.

A ton of former Impact/TNA stars showed up for the occasion, including Team 3D, The Beautiful People, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Shark Boy and America’s Most Wanted among others.

Week one of episode 1000 airing tonight features an X Division title match as Lio Rush puts the title on the line against Chris Sabin. Also, Eddie and Alisha Edwards battle Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks. Plus, fans will hear from Josh Alexander.