Chris Sabin wins X Division championship
Tonight’s Impact 1000 episode was headlined by Chris Sabin defeating Lio Rush in to capture the X Division Championship. After the match, other wrestlers came out to celebrate with Sabin to close the show.
This is Sabin’s 10th X Division Championship win. Rush held the championship for 61 days in his first reign, which began as he defeated Sabin at Slammiversary in July when Sabin had a storyline neck injury.
Tonight’s match was taped last Saturday at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Here are a few clips/pictures-
.@IamLioRush plans to shut down @SuperChrisSabin chance at history. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/XgQexldC2O
.@SuperChrisSabin main evented IMPACT #1. Chris Sabin main events #IMPACT1000. Timeless. pic.twitter.com/La8SDNOVfa
Flashbacks of #Slammiversary! #IMPACT1000 @IamLioRush pic.twitter.com/OLJ2K5QxVk
The speed and explosiveness of @IamLioRush's offense can turn the tide in an instant. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/0S3V2E1r7p
.@IamLioRush connects with a snap moonsault. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/6xSO9n8mtm
.@IamLioRush KICKS OUT OF THE CRADLE SHOCK! #IMPACT1000 @SuperChrisSabin pic.twitter.com/npXDK5jzqi
.@SuperChrisSabin KICKS OUT OF THE FINAL HOUR! #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/oOU225yrj6
KUSHIDA's Tanaka Punch. Shelley's Shellshock. Sabin's Cradle Shock.
Time Machine inspires @SuperChrisSabin to become a TEN TIME X-Division Champion. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/9kyc7R8jLo
Not 9. @SuperChrisSabin is a 10-TIME X-Division Champion. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/fNlyanZKcX
