Chris Sabin wins X Division championship

Sep 14, 2023 - by Staff

Tonight’s Impact 1000 episode was headlined by Chris Sabin defeating Lio Rush in to capture the X Division Championship. After the match, other wrestlers came out to celebrate with Sabin to close the show.

This is Sabin’s 10th X Division Championship win. Rush held the championship for 61 days in his first reign, which began as he defeated Sabin at Slammiversary in July when Sabin had a storyline neck injury.

Tonight’s match was taped last Saturday at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Here are a few clips/pictures-

