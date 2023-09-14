Chris Sabin wins X Division championship

Tonight’s Impact 1000 episode was headlined by Chris Sabin defeating Lio Rush in to capture the X Division Championship. After the match, other wrestlers came out to celebrate with Sabin to close the show.

This is Sabin’s 10th X Division Championship win. Rush held the championship for 61 days in his first reign, which began as he defeated Sabin at Slammiversary in July when Sabin had a storyline neck injury.

Tonight’s match was taped last Saturday at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York. Here are a few clips/pictures-

The speed and explosiveness of @IamLioRush's offense can turn the tide in an instant. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/0S3V2E1r7p — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023

KUSHIDA's Tanaka Punch. Shelley's Shellshock. Sabin's Cradle Shock. Time Machine inspires @SuperChrisSabin to become a TEN TIME X-Division Champion. #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/9kyc7R8jLo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023