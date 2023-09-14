Another name confirmed for the Impact Wrestling hall of fame

Traci Brooks will also be inducted into the IMPACT Hall Of Fame along with Mike Tenay and Don West.

.@FrankieKazarian surprises @TheTraciBrooks with the HUGE announcement that at #BoundForGlory on October 21 in Chicago, Traci Brooks will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame! #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/6upbeGAp83 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023