Another name confirmed for the Impact Wrestling hall of fame
Traci Brooks will also be inducted into the IMPACT Hall Of Fame along with Mike Tenay and Don West.
.@FrankieKazarian surprises @TheTraciBrooks with the HUGE announcement that at #BoundForGlory on October 21 in Chicago, Traci Brooks will be inducted into the IMPACT Hall of Fame! #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/6upbeGAp83
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 15, 2023
Traci Brooks will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame! #BoundForGlory #IMPACT1000 pic.twitter.com/MjwC548e7U
— Lorenzo Dozier | Team Awesome | Spider-Renzo (@TeamAwesome418) September 15, 2023