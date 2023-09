Here is the updated lineup for the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event scheduled for Saturday 9/30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA-

NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) vs. Mustafa Ali

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar (C) vs. Global Heritage Invitational Winner

-Bron Breakker vs. Baron Corbin