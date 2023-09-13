Update on Edge’s status with WWE, Strickland vs. Page officially announced

PWInsider reports that Edge has been added back to the WWE internal roster, but on the “miscellaneous talent” list for personalities under contract but not currently active for TV/creative purposes. Reminder that Edge himself said he’s still under contract until October. Time will tell what happens, but he’s clearly not being factored into creative plans.

– It’s official Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page at WrestleDream

