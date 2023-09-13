Update on Edge’s status with WWE, Strickland vs. Page officially announced
– PWInsider reports that Edge has been added back to the WWE internal roster, but on the “miscellaneous talent” list for personalities under contract but not currently active for TV/creative purposes. Reminder that Edge himself said he’s still under contract until October. Time will tell what happens, but he’s clearly not being factored into creative plans.
– It’s official Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page at WrestleDream
Swerve vs Hangman is official for WrestleDream. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3JyaFnlRGp
— (@WrestlingCovers) September 14, 2023