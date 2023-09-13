Tampa Bay to host Royal Rumble 2024

WWE announced the following today-

TAMPA BAY TO HOST 2024 ROYAL RUMBLE®

Royal Rumble Heads to St. Petersburg-Clearwater on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Tropicana Field

Monday Night Raw to Take Place in Tampa on Jan. 29 at Amalie Arena

STAMFORD, Conn., September 13, 2023 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Rays, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, today announced that Tampa Bay will host the 37th Royal Rumble in 2024.

WWE will head to town for an entire weekend of events across St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa, Fla., highlighted by the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 27 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Two days later, Monday Night Raw will emanate from Amalie Arena in Tampa on January 29. This marks the first time that Royal Rumble will be held in Tampa Bay in front of fans since 1995.

“Tampa Bay has long been a terrific market for WWE,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Live Events John Porco. “Thanks to our partners at the Tampa Bay Rays, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, we look forward to a fantastic schedule of events in January.”

“We are excited to welcome WWE back to Tropicana Field for the 2024 Royal Rumble,” said Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman. “The Royal Rumble will provide first-class sports entertainment to both those seeing the action in person and watching as part of a worldwide television audience. This event will bring visitors from around the globe to experience the beauty of our area and all it has to offer.”

“As a leader in event production and promotion, we are thrilled to collaborate with WWE to bring Royal Rumble to our destination,” Caleb Peterson, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Senior Business Development Manager. “We look forward to welcoming all of the WWE fans to our community, a community that will certainly match their energy and enthusiasm for sports entertainment. A special thank you to our community partners – the Tampa Bay Rays, City of St. Petersburg, and Tampa Bay Sports Commission – for their role in creating this unique opportunity for our destination.”

“Team Tampa Bay loved hosting WrestleMania 37 two years ago and we’re now beyond excited to have the opportunity to collaborate again with our longtime friends at WWE,” said Rob Higgins, Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director. “Royal Rumble Weekend in January of 2024 will be a phenomenal regional effort that spans Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties including both Tropicana Field and Amalie Arena. Together, we’re focused on making sure that WWE Universe is treated to a weekend that’s filled with memories that last a lifetime.”

Royal Rumble will be headlined by the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania 40.

The announcement comes on the heels of this year’s record-setting Royal Rumble which took place in San Antonio, Texas. The event became WWE’s highest-grossing and most-viewed Royal Rumble in company history and set an all-time gate record at more than $7.7 million, far surpassing the previous Royal Rumble high in 2017 by more than 50 percent.

More information on the ticket on-sale will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/royalrumble-2024-presale.

In addition, official Royal Rumble Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. Royal Rumble Priority Passes will offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, deluxe accommodations, and much more. To receive exclusive pre-sale access before Royal Rumble Priority Passes go on sale, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/royalrumble. For more information, please call 855-346-7388.