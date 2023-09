Spoilers: NXT Level Up tapings for this week

The following NXT Level Up spoilers were taped on Tuesday to air later this week on Peacock-

-Global Heritage Invitational: Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey

-Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley & Dani Palmer

-Bronco Nima & Lucien Price defeated Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

-Luca Crusifino defeated Ikemen Jiro