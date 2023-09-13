Rating/viewership for this week’s NXT

Tuesday’s live WWE NXT drew 850,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 26.3% from last week’s 673,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 44.44% from last week’s 0.18 rating in the key demo. The 0.26 rating represents 335,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 46.29% from the 229,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the highest total audience since Halloween Havoc’s 876,000 on October 28, 2020, and the highest key demo rating since the 0.26 from the September 1, 2020 episode, which was a Tuesday episode at a time when NXT was airing on Wednesdays, and with no competition from AEW. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both well above the 2022 averages. This week’s NXT viewership was up 26.3% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 44.44% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 16.76% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 73.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary show.

Tuesday’s NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Wes Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov in the opener to determine the No Mercy opponent for NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, a promo from Mustafa Ali, a promo from Joe Gacy, Axiom vs. Tyler Bate and Akira Tozawa vs. Nathan Frazer in Global Heritage Invitational matches, Dana Brooke vs. Lyra Valkyria, The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Myles Borne, plus Tiffany Stratton defending the NXT Women’s Title against Becky Lynch in the main event.