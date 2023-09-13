Notes on Nia Jax and Mandy Rose

– On Twitter, WrestleVotes reports that Nia Jax is listed as the #2 heel on WWE RAW.

Following her return to RAW last night, Nia Jax is positioned as the number 2 heel on the female side of the RAW roster. She overtakes Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 12, 2023

– Mandy Rose, answering questions on her Instagram today, responded to somebody asking her if she was going to wrestle again soon with “Funny you asked, your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon.”