Notes on Nia Jax and Mandy Rose

Sep 13, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– On Twitter, WrestleVotes reports that Nia Jax is listed as the #2 heel on WWE RAW.

Mandy Rose, answering questions on her Instagram today, responded to somebody asking her if she was going to wrestle again soon with “Funny you asked, your girl may or may not be a free agent very soon.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Christina Marie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal