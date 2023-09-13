News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. Below is the current card for tonight-

* We will hear from Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara before their one-on-one match at Grand Slam

* Don Callis will unveil his next masterpiece

* “Hangman” Adam Page vs. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Nyla Rose to determine challenger for AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya at Grand Slam

* Roderick Strong vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in the non-title finals of the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator with the winner going to Grand Slam to challenge ROH World Tag Team Champion MJF for his AEW World Title

* AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defends against Big Bill