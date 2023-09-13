Josh Alexander teaming with MCMG in Japan, Summer Rae at the New York Fashion Week (video)
– Joining IMPACT’s MCMG is Josh Alexander vs Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada for the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Championships on October 9 in Ryogoku …
A huge addition to Destruction in Ryogoku October 9!
After a request from Hiroshi Tanahashi, IMPACT's Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and Josh Alexander challenge for the NEVER Openweight 6 Man Championships!https://t.co/0xelSXfDxB#njpw #njdest pic.twitter.com/WBcxa3U770
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 13, 2023
– The former Summer Rae posted…
A fantasy baby #nyfw pic.twitter.com/gpBdMH6EP2
— Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) September 13, 2023
New York Fashion Week
Walking for 7 designers & 2 campaign shoots. Send coffee.
— Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) September 8, 2023