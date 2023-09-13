Frank Riddick leaving WWE

WWE CFO & President Frank A. Riddick is leaving the company just one day after Endeavor merged WWE and UFC into TKO. Fightful Select reports that WWE President Nick Khan issued the following internal memo this morning to announce Riddick’s departure to employees-

“After over thirteen years on our Board of Directors and almost two years after joining WWE full time as our CFO and serving as President/CFO, Frank Riddick will be leaving WWE post the TKO close at the end of this month. Frank is a highly respected colleague, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him. We are grateful for his counsel, support and dedicated years of service and wish him only continued success moving forward. Nick Khan”

Riddick received a bonus of $5 million when the deal for TKO closed this week.