Edge leaving WWE update, Gunther on Chad Gable, plus updates on Will Ospreay and Zicky Dice

– Edge has been removed from WWE’s internal roster. There is a belief in certain circles that he may be AEW-bound, reports PWInsider. Edge is still listed on WWE’s site roster but internally is no longer listed as an active performer for the company.

– Last night on NWA Powerrr, Zicky Dice made his return to the promotion and has his eyes on the NWA Television Championship.

– Will Ospreay got the All In attendance, date and Wembly coordinates tattooed on his arm.

– GUNTHER on Chad Gable:

“I remember when I was still in Germany running my wrestling school – I used to show all the students the tag match from him (Chad Gable) & Jason Jordan against The Revival back then. He’s an amazing wrestler.”