Edge leaving WWE update, Gunther on Chad Gable, plus updates on Will Ospreay and Zicky Dice

Sep 13, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Edge has been removed from WWE’s internal roster. There is a belief in certain circles that he may be AEW-bound, reports PWInsider. Edge is still listed on WWE’s site roster but internally is no longer listed as an active performer for the company.

– Last night on NWA Powerrr, Zicky Dice made his return to the promotion and has his eyes on the NWA Television Championship.

Will Ospreay got the All In attendance, date and Wembly coordinates tattooed on his arm.

GUNTHER on Chad Gable:

“I remember when I was still in Germany running my wrestling school – I used to show all the students the tag match from him (Chad Gable) & Jason Jordan against The Revival back then. He’s an amazing wrestler.”

