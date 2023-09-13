Bryan Danielson says his full-time days as pro wrestler are soon coming to an end

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Bryan Danielson admitted that his full-time gig as a wrestler might soon come to an end but he’ll always be around and will never really retire.

Last week on Collision, Danielson said that he promised his daughter that when she turns seven, he will dial it down and step away from the ring. His daughter is now six, and Danielson said that he thinks it will be around August of next year when he will start thinking about walking away. He also revealed that his AEW contract is up shortly after his daughter’s birthday.

But, despite not wrestling full time, he ain’t going anywhere.

“I didn’t get a chance to do All In this year. I would like that chance next year,” Danielson told SI. “We have a show, WrestleDream, this October 1 in Seattle where I’m wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. If we have another next year in Seattle? Maybe it will be then. My daughter turns seven in May, so it’s a good time to close down the shop.”

Danielson admitted that over the past year, every time he wrestled he got injured and he sees that as a sign.

“I always thought I’d wrestle until the day I die,” he continued. “But it’s not going to be this regular, weekly wrestling. I don’t even know if it’s going to be wrestling at big shows. I’ve always wanted to wrestle for DEFY in Seattle. How easy would it be for me to call the promoter and pop in some weekend? They wouldn’t even need to promote me. I could come in, surprise people, and do my thing.”

The full interview can be read at si.com.