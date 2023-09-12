WWE begins trading as TKO on the New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange welcomed its newest ticker symbol, TKO, which replaced WWE with today’s trading session.

Current WWE shareholders will now reap the benefits of the UFC as well as TKO combines both the WWE and UFC businesses.

WWE went public on October 19, 1999 and originally started trading on NASDAQ at a price of $17. A year later, WWE joined the NYSE and had been trading there ever since.

WWE closed the trading day yesterday at $100.65 a share.