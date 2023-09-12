Vince McMahon back from medical leave

Vince McMahon has returned from his medical leave and made his first public appearance this morning on Wall Street joining the rest of his TKO Group executives to ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

McMahon underwent back surgery in July and has been out of commission since then.

The now TKO Group Executive Chairman is also back dipping his hands in WWE creative as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that McMahon made several changes to last night’s Monday Night Raw along with Triple H. McMahon was not on site at Raw but did chip in remotely.

With McMahon having more power in this new corporate structure even though he is not ultimately the boss, it’s expected that he will continue providing his feedback and changes to WWE as most decisions which are WWE-related will continue to be taken by him.