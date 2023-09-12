Video: Matt Cardona jokes that he needs to go back to WWE

Following the GCW Crushed Up event on September 10th, Matt Cardona published a video of himself walking in the rain. Cardona, who has teased making a WWE return in the past, joked about needing “to go back to WWE” and told Vince McMahon to call him…

“People want to know what it’s like to be The Deathmatch King, The Indy God. I don’t know if you can tell, it’s f***ing raining. Just finished the show, GCW in Brooklyn, I’m walking to my car that I’m hoping has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It is. It’s raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince, call me, pal.”

Cardona’s wife Chelsea Green is one half of the WWE women’s tag team champions.

(quote source: Colin Tessier)