Tiffany Stratton comments on Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus’ cage match at WWE Payback

Sep 12, 2023 - by James Walsh

Tiffany Stratton was a big fan of the cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus at WWE Payback. Lynch defeated her longtime rival at the September 2nd PPV inside the steel cage, and Stratton weighed in on the match on last week’s The Bump.

“Honestly, that match was insane,” she said (per Wrestling Inc). “I feel like that was one of the best cage matches of all time. Every time that I thought it was going to end, it didn’t. They definitely got me.”

She continued, “I just thought it was an amazing match. It was so cool to see in person and hearing the crowd, it was insane. And I hope to have a moment like that one day.”

Stratton will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Lynch on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

