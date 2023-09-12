Rating/viewership for this week’s WWE Raw

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.353 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 20.59% from last week’s 1.704 million viewers for the post-Payback episode on Labor Day.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 23.07% from last week’s 0.52 key demo rating. The 0.40 key demo rating represents 527,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 21.69% from the 673,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 key demo rating represented.

RAW was dominated by the return of NFL Monday Night Football as the episode ranked #7 on cable for the night, according to spoilertv.com. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking, which came in under College Football. Monday’s Buffalo Bills vs. NY Jets NFL game drew 22.6 million viewers last night with 11.7 million on ABC, 9.4 million on ESPN, and 1.5 million on ESPN2. With the exception of the “Best Of” episode on December 26, 2022, this week’s RAW drew the lowest viewership episode show history, and the lowest key demo rating since the 0.37 rating from the December 12, 2022 episode. RAW also drew one of the lowest third hour viewerships in show history. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were both well below the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was down 20.59% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 23.07% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 20.87% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.09% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s WWE RAW aired live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, with the following line-up announced head of time – Cody Rhodes’ first appearance since Payback, Imperium holding a celebration for GUNTHER’s historic WWE Intercontinental Title reign, plus WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Raquel Rodriguez with WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside, which was the main event.