Rating/viewership for last week’s AEW Collision

AEW’s live post-All Out edition of Collision drew 476,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 37.97% from the previous week’s live show, which drew 345,000 viewers for the twelfth Collision episode that also served as the post-All In and All Out go-home edition.

The thirteenth episode of Collision drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 36.36% from the 0.11 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.15 key demo rating represents around 199,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 38.19% from the 144,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode’s 0.11 key demo rating represented.

Saturday’s Collision ranked #14 for the night on cable, according to spoilertv.com. This is up from last week’s #18 spot. The previous week’s show drew new lows for Collision as it went up against college football and WWE Payback. Saturday’s show drew the fourth-lowest total audience of the year so far, tied with the August 12 episode, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. Saturday’s total audience was up 37.97% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 36.36% from the previous week.

Saturday’s post-All Out edition of AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – All Out fallout, CJ Perry’s follow-up appearance to AEW debut, a promo from Bryan Danielson, a promo from AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, a promo from AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya and Ruby Soho, Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn) vs. Gravity, Dios del Inframundo, and Aerostar, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defending in an Open Challenge, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley defending against Action Andretti, Darby Allin vs. Roderick Strong in a Grand Slam World Title Eliminator semi-finals match, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Penta El Zero Miedo in another non-title Grand Slam World Title Eliminator semi-finals match, which was the main event.