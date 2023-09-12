News and notes on WWE/UFC/TKO

Today is a historic day for WWE as Endeavor’s WWE – UFC merger to form TKO Group Holdings was officially completed. Endeavor now holds a 51% controlling interest of the company, while WWE shareholders own the other 49%. This includes 16% held by TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

It was noted by PWInsider that things have been business as usual within WWE HQ in Stamford, CT today. There is said to be a lot of obvious trepidation and concern about what the merger means for employees, but as of this writing nothing has been said in that regard. WWE President Nick Khan issued the following internal memo to employees today-

This morning, we announced that WWE and the UFC have officially come together to form TKO Group Holdings, creating a new premium sports and entertainment company. TKO will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TKO.”

A big thank you to all of you for the hard work and commitment that helped us achieve this milestone. As we now begin this transition, we will be in touch with more details.

In the interim, we will be communicating with each of you regarding new policies and procedures. HR will also be available to answer any and all questions you may have.

We know when companies undergo change it can feel like uncertain times. The special culture that WWE has cultivated over its long history is what has allowed our business to flourish and we will be preserving that as WWE and UFC both continue to grow together as part of TKO.

As always, we’ll continue to focus on the work throughout this transition and make sure to communicate with all of you throughout the process.

Thank you,

Nick Khan

An official website for TKO has been launched at tkogrp.com. The following is included on the “About” page-

“TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion TV households in approximately 180 countries, and we organize more than 350 live events year-round, attracting over one million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.”

We noted before how WWE stock closed for the final time on Monday at $100.65, after launching at $17 per share on October 19, 1999. The new TKO stock launched today at $102.00, and is currently trading at $103.35. The following names were present at the New York Stock Exchange this morning to see Endeavor/TKO CEO Ari Emanuel ring the Opening Bell, which you can see in the video below – Khan, McMahon, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn, UFC CEO Dana White, and Endeavor/TKO President & COO Mark Shapiro. The group stood behind a custom TKO title belt, and at one point McMahon cupped his ear like WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Triple H was seen taking photos with traders on the floor. NYSE also released a TKO hype video, which features Becky Lynch, Logan Paul, John Cena, Bianca Belair, and Jey Uso. You can see the video below, along with the footage of company executives present for the Opening Bell.