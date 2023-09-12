Major WWE and UFC events could come to same city in same weekend in future

Speaking to ESPN, UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein said that WWE and UFC might run major events on the same weekend in the same city in the future.

So far that scenario only happened once, last year in Las Vegas when UFC had International Fight Week and WWE had Money In The Bank on the same day. Originally, MITB was set for Allegiant Stadium but that was eventually moved to the much smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena after ticket sales didn’t reach the minimum to make a stadium show viable.

Epstein said that bringing the WWE and UFC shows to the same city in the same weekend would allow them to go to tourism authorities and get them to pay for a package deal coming to their jurisdiction. WWE already gets incentives from cities to hold certain major events.

In the same ESPN story it was also confirmed that Paul “Triple H” Levesque will retain his Chief Content Officer role at WWE as head of creative.