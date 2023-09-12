Jordynne Grace remarks on her Impact Wrestling return

Sep 12, 2023 - by James Walsh

Jordynne Grace returned to Impact Wrestling at Victory Road, where she defeated Deonna Purrazzo. In an interview with Impact following the win, she spoke about her return to the company.

She said:

“After I was put on the shelf, I knew that I had to change something. I knew that I had to refocus. I took three months off to do just that. Tonight, after pinning Deonna, four times I failed. This is my fifth time, and finally I got the better of her. That’s proof that, no matter what, if you keep trying, with the right amount of determination, you will come out on top. It’s only up for me from here.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Brie Garcia

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal