Jade Cargill would love to play storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Jade Cargill hopes to get into acting.

The AEW superstar and former undefeated TBS Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk. Cargill states that once she becomes great at wrestling she hopes to transition into another type of performance career.

Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I’m here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that’s just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles. Marvel, holler at me.

Cargill already knows that she wants to be apart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and names the famous X-Men character Storm as a dream role.

I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I’m a strong black woman and I take no crap from anyone. I know myself and I control the weather, when I’m in the ring, I control the audience. I get them to stand up, I get them to cheer, I get them to boo me. You can find nobody better.